Mercedes-Benz Kicks Off Brand Tour Across India, Targets Tier II and Tier III Markets

Strengthening its outreach to the emerging Tier II and Tier III cities, India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India, announced the launch of its unique customer-centric programme – ‘Mercedes-Benz Brand Tour’. Brand Tour focuses on reaching out to regions with potential customers who have always aspired to own a Mercedes-Benz but have not had the chance to experience the brand due to an absence of a showroom in their city. The Brand Tour aims at engaging with customers by offering test-drives, off-roading, and showcasing the entire product portfolio, along with providing Mercedes-Benz Certified, Customer Service and flexible financial services.A uniquely curated brand experience, Brand Tour acts as a brick and mortar showroom for potential customers, enabling them to witness the world-renowned. Three-Pointed Star experience. Mercedes-Benz commenced the Brand Tour by traveling to Aurangabad, Udaipur and Allahabad and will travel to 11 more cities including Haldwani, Ranchi, Arunachal, Shimla, Thirunalveli, Vizag, Gandhinagar. Vapi, South Goa, Kannur and Shimoga.Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “India’s growth has given a major economic boost to its Tier II and III markets and with this growing economy, we now have an expanded customer base and favorable wealth distribution in the country. Mercedes-Benz is known for its customer-centric approach, and Brand Tour is one such concept, which helps us, creating a stronghold in the largely untapped Tier II and III emerging markets. With Brand Tour we aim to unlock the market potential of smaller cities while providing customers easy access to the unique and renowned Mercedes-Benz experience. We are confident that the initiative will help the brand expand its footprint and penetrate deeper into the Indian market.”The locations of Brand Tour are selected strategically based on demand and growing fondness for luxury brands in India’s emerging cities. Brand Tour will have all the elements of a regular showroom such as branding and audio-visuals, which will intrigue consumer interest at the venue. The customers will be able to enjoy the thrill of off-roading and experience key features and capabilities of Mercedes-Benz SUVs. They will also experience the pre-safe features of Mercedes-Benz sedans – C-Class and E-Class. Customers can engross themselves through special Mercedes-Benz applications, schemes, merchandise and F&B available at the venue. Potential buyers can also test-drive cars, make enquiries on service packages and make bookings on the spot.Initiatives such as Luxe Drive and Brand Tour help the company venture into newer markets and retain its loyal customers.