Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG E 53 4MATIC+ and AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ in India

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced two new performance sedans- the all-new AMG E 53 4MATIC+ and the new AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+, taking the count to total 11 AMG offerings in the country. The AMG E 53 4M+ is only the second ‘AMG 53 series’ product introduced in India, and the first ever in a sedan body shape. The Ex-showroom all-India price of Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ is Rs 1.02 crore, while the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ is priced at Rs 1.70 crore.

Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Today we introduce two new AMG performance sedans for the Indian customers which presents scintillating performance associated with the AMG brand promise of ‘Driving Performance’. Both these sedans not only offer exceptional performance and vehicle dynamics, but also increased comfort while retaining the hallmark AMG character. With the AMG E 63 S 4M+ and AMG E 53 4M+, we further rejuvenate our AMG portfolio especially for those performance purists, who always wanted a fine balance between racetrack performance and daily drivability in their performance cars. With both these AMGs we now offer an unmatched product combination in the luxury performance sedan segment in India.”

The interiors gets a Widescreen Cockpit, an AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays, reiterating its membership of the AMG family. It also gets AMG seats upholstered in nappa leather, individually adjustable ambient lighting, the intelligent voice control plus AMG-specific displays and settings.

For the instrument cluster’s display, customers can switch between the three AMG display styles of “Modern Classic", “Sport" and “Supersport". Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special AMG displays such as Engine Data, gear speed indicator, Warm-up, Set-Up, G-Meter and RACETIMER.

The E 53 4MATIC+ is powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder in-line engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric additional compressor while the E 63 S 4MATIC+ gets a 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and twin turbochargers. The power output stands at 435 hp (320 kW) at 6100 rpm and 612 hp (450 kW) at 5750-6500 rpm respectively. The E 53 also gets an additional output with EQ Boost of 16 kW (22 hp). The peak torque stands at 520 Nm at 1800 - 5800 rpm and 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm. There’s an additional torque with EQ Boost of 250 Nm in the E 53.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission on the AMG E 63 S 4M+ and AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission on the E 53 are specially tuned to the requirements of the performance models. The autonomous software enables extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts while the double-clutching function makes for an emotive gearshifting experience.

The E 53 can do acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the E 63 S does it in only 3.4 seconds. The top speed is designated at 250 km/h and 300 km/h respectively.

The AMG E 63 S 4M+ is equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction on any surface. The driver can also activate Drift Mode, during which the AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ becomes a purely rear-wheel drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

It also gets up to six DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs of “Slippery", “Comfort", “Sport", “Sport+", “Individual" and “RACE". The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. The E 53 offers five DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Slippery", “Comfort", “Sport", “Sport+" and “Individual".

