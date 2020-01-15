Mercedes-Benz Launches EQ Electric Vehicle Brand in India With Focus on Sustainability

Mercedes-Benz the country’s largest luxury car manufacturer electrified the entire automotive sector in India with the launch of its product & technology brand ‘EQ’ in India. ‘EQ’ is the first dedicated electro mobility brand in the luxury segment and will launch its first product ‘EQC’, in April 2020. Mercedes-Benz is establishing ‘Sustainable Luxury’ as the future roadmap in India and the launch of the brand ‘EQ” will be an important pillar in that roadmap.

Mercedes-Benz India has taken initiatives towards carbon neutrality to help maintain the ecological balance with a focus on renewable energy.

-- Today, around 20% of the energy requirement at the manufacturing facility comes from renewable source, which is solar-powered. By the end of this quarter, the plan is to increase this to 45% with an installation that will cater to almost 45% of the energy requirement of MB India.

-- With this, we will be able to produce around 1.6 MW energy per year and reduce 2600 tons of CO2 per year

Martin Schwenk said, “As the inventors of the automobile and pioneers of luxury mobility in India, we are launching the brand ‘EQ’ that will establish luxury electric motoring in India. The ‘EQ’ brand is a key pillar of our ‘Sustainable Luxury’ objective and is the first dedicated luxury electric brand in India. We felt the time was right to introduce EQ brand in India and our first product for India will be the EQC EV. We are confident that EQ will lay a strong foundation for our electric ambition in India, which will see further expansion of our green cars portfolio and also for our future. With the launch of EQ, we firmly announce Mercedes-Benz’s arrival into the new era of electromobility. We want the EQ brand to create an ecosystem in which electric mobility is reliable, simple and at the same time exciting. The ‘EQC Edition 1886’ illustrates the progressive design, exciting driving dynamics and a range more than suitable for daily use. Long-term, worry-free vehicle use is the sole focus for us in launching the EQ brand in India.”

The EQC comes with an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery powering 2 asynchronous motors. The vehicle is said to have an all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the vehicle has a power output of 408 hp and a peak torque of 760 Nm. It is further claimed that the vehicle can go from 0-100 kph in 5.1 seconds and give a range of 445 to 471 km.

