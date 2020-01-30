Mercedes-Benz Launches GLE Long Wheelbase in India, Prices Start at Rs 73.70 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the latest generation of the GLE featuring a long wheelbase. The new LWB GLE boasts of the latest technology like Hip Hop variant for enhanced off-roading experience with an luxurious and spacious interior thanks to the long wheelbase.

Speaking about the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “At Mercedes-Benz we know the customers’ pulse and our endeavour is to offer them with product offerings that are best-in class. The GLE remains one such winning product, and the fourth generation GLE that comes with a long wheelbase is further going to redefine and create a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment. The new GLE long wheelbase offers an extended and plush interior cabin space that remains unmatched creating significantly more space, especially for the rear passengers. Apart from luxurious appointments, the new LWB GLE featuring innovative driving assistants, new engine range and a permanent 4MATIC all-wheel drive makes it an agile and capable off-roader as well. We are confident, the new LWB GLE will continue Mercedes-Benz’s dominance in the luxury SUV segment making it the right choice of a luxurious. The new LWB GLE combines an intuitive infotainment system along with MBUX, superior in-cabin comfort and exemplary driving performance.”

The new LWB GLE has an 80 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor does and it is 105 mm longer in overall length. The legroom in the second row has increased by 69 mm over the previous generation. The headroom of the new GLE at the rear has now increased by 35 millimetres as well. The rear seat also has an inclination angle of 30 degrees along with a fore-aft movement of 100 mm., which makes the drive even more comfortable.

The focus is on the interaction with the vehicle and its functions through gestures, touch or the voice control system. This is made possible by the latest telematics generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which is characterised by intuitive logic and a wide range of operating options. There are five different possibilities to interact with the infotainment system of the GLE:

Per Touch control on the multimedia display in the centre

Using the Touch Control buttons on the multifunction steering wheel

With the multifunction touchpad on the centre console

By voice control, either with the talk button on the steering wheel or the "Hey Mercedes“ prompt

Power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The broad ratio spread of gears 1 to 9 allows a clearly perceptible reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind the high level of energy efficiency and ride comfort. With the 4-cylinder engines, 4MATIC all-wheel drive is realised with a transfer case which transmits the drive torque to the axles in a fixed ratio of 50:50 percent.

The GLE will be equipped with two diesel engine options. The OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine comes with 180 kW (245 hp) and 500 Nm of torque on the GLE 300 d 4MATIC and the OM 656 six-cylinder diesel engine comes with 243 kW (330 hp) and 700 Nm of torque in the GLE 400 d 4MATIC (hip-hop variant).

