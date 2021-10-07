Mercedes-Benz S-Class is Now Assembled in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.57 Crore

Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury car manufacturer by sales has today rolled-out the Made-in-India new S-Class from the assembly lines of its plant in Chakan, Pune. The prices for the Locally-made S-Class starts at Rs 1.57 Crore for S 350 d and Rs 1.62 Crore for S 450 4MATIC. Mercedes-Benz now produces 13 models in India. Mercedes-Benz India has retailed more than 8250 units of the S-Class to the Indian customers

The launch of the India-made S-Class comes after the German carmaker launched the CBU “Launch edition” of the S-class at Rs 2.17 Crore and Rs 2.19 Crore in India. With the local production, Mercedes-Benz has now discontinued the CBU version.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Each new generation of the S-Class is always highly anticipated and sets new standard for the automotive industry to pursue. The current ‘World Luxury Car’ the new S-Class underscores Mercedes-Benz’s ambition of introducing the most desirable products with highest standards in innovation, technology, safety and comfort like never before. We are for instance, introducing for the first time, an innovative ‘car to x communication’ for the Indian market, which is tailor made for specific conditions and set a new benchmark in modern day use of telematics in cars, enhancing comfort and safety.”

Here are top highlights of the New S-Class 350 d and 450 4MATIC:

• Pop-up Door Handles: These door handles are electrically extended when the driver approaches, or the outer surface of the door handle is touched.

• NTG7 MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) debuts in the new S-Class. The computing power of MBUX has increased by 50% compared to the system in the earlier generation. Additionally, the MBUX Interior voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” can be controlled from the rear seats in the new S-Class.

• OLED Head Unit: The all-new portrait OLED head unit now provides a 64% larger screen area in high resolution. The car also has a redesigned new instrument cluster of 12.3”.

• New Rear MBUX touch tablet in the center console in addition to the MBUX RSES.

• Personalization with Mercedes me connect: Alongside the entry of a PIN, a new authentication method ensures a high level of security. Fingerprint and voice recognition are now combined.

• Digital Lights that optimally adjusts to other road users and the surrounding conditions.

• Leather interiors in new three different shades of offering in waterfall design.

• Rear massage seats functionality provide the best comfort levels and 10 different massage programs to choose from.

• Front seat kinetics are provided for tireless long drives.

• The Burmester® 3D surround sound system with total output of 710 Watts.

• 48.3-cm (19-inch) multi-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels aerodynamically optimized, painted in black with a high-sheen finish, with 255/45 R 19 tyres on 8.5J x 19 ET31.5 wheels.

The engine options now includes S 350 d 4MATIC and S 450 4MATIC. While the former gets OM 656, In-line 6 cylinder M256 unit with 2925 cc engine having 210 kW (286hp) at 3600-4200 rpm and 600 Nm at 1200-3200 rpm output, there’s In-line 6 cylinder 2999 cc unit in the latter with a rated output of 270 kW (367hp) at 5500-6100 rpm and 500 Nm at 1600-4500 rpm.

