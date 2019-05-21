English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-Benz Launches ‘Made in India’ BS-VI LWB E-Class, Prices Starting From Rs 57.50 Lakh
The New Long wheelbase E-Class not only features two state-of-the-art BS 6 compliant petrol and diesel engines but also hosts new interior appointments and feature additions.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz today launched the first-ever BS-VI Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan at a starting price of Rs 57.50 lakh for the E 200 Expression variant. Seated above it are the E 200 Exclusive and E 200d Expression that are priced at Rs 61.50 lakh and Rs 58.50 lakhs respectively. Sitting at the top of the rung is the E 220d which is priced at Rs 62.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
The New Long wheelbase E-Class not only features two state-of-the-art BS 6 compliant petrol and diesel engines but also hosts new interior appointments and feature additions. These include an intuitive rear touchpad, Burmester high-end surround sound system, widescreen digital cockpit (12.3 inches) and a rear wireless charger.
Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The new E-Class with its rich history spanning over 2 decades and more than 41,000 units on Indian roads, is one of the main pillars of our product offensive. The Long Wheelbase E-Class is the most adored business sedan that has carved a niche of its own in a rather prestigious segment. As per our brand motto for this year, ‘Best Never Rest’, we are glad to augment this ‘Masterpiece of Intelligence’ even further by offering two brand new BS 6 engines along with a list of feature-rich enhancements for our discerning customers.”
Martin Schwenk, further elaborated, “Mercedes-Benz India rolled-out India’s first ‘Made in India, for India’ BS 6 vehicle in January 2018. Since then, we have been steadily transitioning our portfolio into BS 6 and the introduction of the BS 6 Long Wheelbase E-Class reiterates our commitment towards the new emission norms from April 2020. The New BS 6 E-Class will fulfil the desire for individuals seeking driving performance, while ensuring it presents the most luxurious rear cabin experience, comprising unparalleled luxury appointments, for those preferring to be chauffeur driven. The new BS 6 Long Wheelbase E-Class offers a very intriguing value proposition for the customer with a competitive total cost of ownership that starts at just INR 67,800! We are very confident that the new long wheelbase BS 6 E-Class will continue its success story and remain a growth driver for Mercedes-Benz in India.”
