Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz Launches ‘Made in India’ BS-VI LWB E-Class, Prices Starting From Rs 57.50 Lakh

The New Long wheelbase E-Class not only features two state-of-the-art BS 6 compliant petrol and diesel engines but also hosts new interior appointments and feature additions.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mercedes-Benz Launches ‘Made in India’ BS-VI LWB E-Class, Prices Starting From Rs 57.50 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
Loading...
India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz today launched the first-ever BS-VI Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan at a starting price of Rs 57.50 lakh for the E 200 Expression variant. Seated above it are the E 200 Exclusive and E 200d Expression that are priced at Rs 61.50 lakh and Rs 58.50 lakhs respectively. Sitting at the top of the rung is the E 220d which is priced at Rs 62.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

The New Long wheelbase E-Class not only features two state-of-the-art BS 6 compliant petrol and diesel engines but also hosts new interior appointments and feature additions. These include an intuitive rear touchpad, Burmester high-end surround sound system, widescreen digital cockpit (12.3 inches) and a rear wireless charger.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “The new E-Class with its rich history spanning over 2 decades and more than 41,000 units on Indian roads, is one of the main pillars of our product offensive. The Long Wheelbase E-Class is the most adored business sedan that has carved a niche of its own in a rather prestigious segment. As per our brand motto for this year, ‘Best Never Rest’, we are glad to augment this ‘Masterpiece of Intelligence’ even further by offering two brand new BS 6 engines along with a list of feature-rich enhancements for our discerning customers.”

Martin Schwenk, further elaborated, “Mercedes-Benz India rolled-out India’s first ‘Made in India, for India’ BS 6 vehicle in January 2018. Since then, we have been steadily transitioning our portfolio into BS 6 and the introduction of the BS 6 Long Wheelbase E-Class reiterates our commitment towards the new emission norms from April 2020. The New BS 6 E-Class will fulfil the desire for individuals seeking driving performance, while ensuring it presents the most luxurious rear cabin experience, comprising unparalleled luxury appointments, for those preferring to be chauffeur driven. The new BS 6 Long Wheelbase E-Class offers a very intriguing value proposition for the customer with a competitive total cost of ownership that starts at just INR 67,800! We are very confident that the new long wheelbase BS 6 E-Class will continue its success story and remain a growth driver for Mercedes-Benz in India.”
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram