Mercedes-Benz Launches 'Premiere Express Prime' to Service Cars in 3 Hours

Mercedes-Benz launched its innovative service program ‘Premiere Express Prime’. This initiative aims at improving the customer’s ownership and after-sales experience. The Premier Express Prime initiative enables complete servicing of a Mercedes-Benz in three hours. This is made possible due to the service centre's infrastructure comprising of dedicated bays, tools and equipment. A Premier Express Prime team comprising of one Team Leader and two Certified Maintenance technicians’ makes the quick servicing turnaround possible. This service is now available in Bengaluru and will roll out soon in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Premier Express Prime however, excludes major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on specialty AMG vehicles. Customers benefit by having their average service time for maintenance of vehicles reduced drastically. Further, there is reduced effort for the customer as they have to travel to the service centre only once for the service of the vehicle.

Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said: “The long term success of an automotive brand, especially in the luxury car segment in India, is decided on service excellence and hassle-free ownership experience provided to the customer. Mercedes-Benz believes in winning customer loyalty through delightful, exclusive and outstanding service experience. With the launch of ‘Premiere Express Prime,’ we aim to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a car to 3 hours, thereby saving precious time of our customers who have a busy lifestyle. After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and we are confident this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades. In the year 2020, “Efficiency focus” and “Retention offensive” are the key strategies for Customer Services”

Services covered under Premier Express Prime will be:

• Service A type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, Brake Fluid replacement, Dust Filter Replacement, Wheel rotation, Coolant Antifreeze mixture ratio check, Washing, Interior & Exterior Cleaning

• Service B type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, Brake Fluid replacement, Dust Filter Replacement, Wheel rotation, Coolant Antifreeze mixture ratio check, Washing, Interior & Exterior Cleaning, Fuel Filter check, Air Filter replacement

• Diesel Fuel filter

• Brake discs and Brake pads

• Wheel Balancing

