Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz Launches 'Premiere Express Prime' to Service Cars in 3 Hours

Mercedes-Benz' Premiere Express Prime service is currently available in Bengaluru and will soon launch in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mercedes-Benz Launches 'Premiere Express Prime' to Service Cars in 3 Hours
Image for Representation

Mercedes-Benz launched its innovative service program ‘Premiere Express Prime’. This initiative aims at improving the customer’s ownership and after-sales experience. The Premier Express Prime initiative enables complete servicing of a Mercedes-Benz in three hours. This is made possible due to the service centre's infrastructure comprising of dedicated bays, tools and equipment. A Premier Express Prime team comprising of one Team Leader and two Certified Maintenance technicians’ makes the quick servicing turnaround possible. This service is now available in Bengaluru and will roll out soon in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Premier Express Prime however, excludes major service and repairs, warranty repairs or service on specialty AMG vehicles. Customers benefit by having their average service time for maintenance of vehicles reduced drastically. Further, there is reduced effort for the customer as they have to travel to the service centre only once for the service of the vehicle.

Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said: “The long term success of an automotive brand, especially in the luxury car segment in India, is decided on service excellence and hassle-free ownership experience provided to the customer. Mercedes-Benz believes in winning customer loyalty through delightful, exclusive and outstanding service experience. With the launch of ‘Premiere Express Prime,’ we aim to reduce the turnaround time of servicing a car to 3 hours, thereby saving precious time of our customers who have a busy lifestyle. After-sales is a key element in our growth strategy in India and we are confident this initiative will help us build on the trust we have acquired from our customers over the decades. In the year 2020, “Efficiency focus” and “Retention offensive” are the key strategies for Customer Services”

Services covered under Premier Express Prime will be:

Service A type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, Brake Fluid replacement, Dust Filter Replacement, Wheel rotation, Coolant Antifreeze mixture ratio check, Washing, Interior & Exterior Cleaning

Service B type - Oil and oil filter check and replacement, Brake Fluid replacement, Dust Filter Replacement, Wheel rotation, Coolant Antifreeze mixture ratio check, Washing, Interior & Exterior Cleaning, Fuel Filter check, Air Filter replacement

• Diesel Fuel filter

• Brake discs and Brake pads

• Wheel Balancing

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram