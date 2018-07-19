English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mercedes-Benz Launches 'Service on Wheels' Initiative in India
This 'Service on Wheels' initiative comprises a service truck equipped with tools and professional service personnel to attend to a customer’s car.
Mercedes-Benz ‘Service on Wheels’ Truck. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch of a new customer service offering called ‘Service on Wheels’. This initiative comprises a service truck equipped with tools and professional service personnel to attend to a customer’s car. The mobile service is aimed especially at tier two and tier three cities where Mercedes-Benz does not have a direct presence. It was launched on Wednesday by Mr. Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Mr. Santosh Iyer, Vice President-Customer Service, Retail Training and Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India in Amritsar.
With this service initiative, when a customer notifies Mercedes Benz, the mobile service truck will visit the customer’s area and carry out the inspection, repairs, and service of the car providing greater convenience for customers. This initiative is part of Mercedes-Benz’s service differentiation strategy under the ‘My Mercedes, My Service’ umbrella, launched in July 2016. Phase I of ‘Service on Wheels’ will travel to 15 different Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets undertaking service-related requirements of customers in the remaining months of 2018.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
