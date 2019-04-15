English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software
According to a media report, around 60,000 vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI models produced between 2012 and 2015 were affected.
Daimler logo seen behind Mercedes' three-pointed star. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Daimler confirmed it was facing a regulatory probe after a report said German authorities have uncovered a previously unknown type of pollution trickery software allegedly installed by the car giant in some of its vehicles. The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has initiated a formal hearing procedure, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported. The Stuttgart-based carmaker confirmed the hearing procedure.
"We fully cooperate with the Federal Motor Transport Authority and are reviewing the facts," said Daimler in a statement. "In the course of the hearing proceedings, we will present our view to KBA."
According to the Bild report, around 60,000 vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI models produced between 2012 and 2015 were affected.
The software allegedly reduced emissions of nitrogen oxide during test conditions. On the road however, the affected vehicles were spewing out amounts of the harmful gas that were above regulatory limits.
The KBA last year had already ordered Daimler to recall 700,000 vehicles worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany, over illegal software -- a ruling the carmaker is appealing.
Daimler is also potentially facing a big fine over the diesel scam as German prosecutors said in February they had opened a "fine procedure" against it.
Diesel investigations have been running in Germany since 2015, when automobile giant Volkswagen admitted to building defeat devices into 11 million cars worldwide.
"We fully cooperate with the Federal Motor Transport Authority and are reviewing the facts," said Daimler in a statement. "In the course of the hearing proceedings, we will present our view to KBA."
According to the Bild report, around 60,000 vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI models produced between 2012 and 2015 were affected.
The software allegedly reduced emissions of nitrogen oxide during test conditions. On the road however, the affected vehicles were spewing out amounts of the harmful gas that were above regulatory limits.
The KBA last year had already ordered Daimler to recall 700,000 vehicles worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany, over illegal software -- a ruling the carmaker is appealing.
Daimler is also potentially facing a big fine over the diesel scam as German prosecutors said in February they had opened a "fine procedure" against it.
Diesel investigations have been running in Germany since 2015, when automobile giant Volkswagen admitted to building defeat devices into 11 million cars worldwide.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Nepal, Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Royale Game
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Modified by DC Design
- Avengers Endgame: This Fan Theory Suggests Captain America can Control Infinity Gauntlet
- Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style Goals, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results