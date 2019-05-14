English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-Benz Plans To Stop Selling Combustion Engines By 2039
Daimler aims to achieve a 50 per cent share of sales for electric vehicles by 2030 and promises to make its European plants CO2 neutral by 2022.
The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 Saloon features the same 306hp engine as the original AMG A35 revealed in 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
German giant Mercedes-Benz said Monday it wants to stop selling traditional combustion engine cars by 2039 and plans for its new vehicles sold worldwide by that time to be carbon-neutral.
"We aim to have a carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet in 20 years," said Ola Kallenius, the current head of Mercedes research, who is to succeed Dieter Zetsche as chairman of the Daimler group next week.
All Mercedes models will be electric or hybrids within two decades, a company spokesman said, but different approaches were possible.
"Our current focus is on battery-electric mobility. But there's also room and need to continue to work on other solutions, for example, the fuel cell or eFuels," Kallenius said in a statement.
"Today, no one knows for sure which drivetrain mix will best serve our customers' needs 20 years from now.
"That's why we encourage policymakers to pave the way for tech neutrality: Let's fix the target, but not the means to achieve it."
Daimler says synthetic fuels produced with renewable energy must allow hybrid cars to run without CO2 emissions, but these fuels are not yet on the market.
Daimler aims to achieve a 50 per cent share of sales for electric vehicles by 2030 and promises to make its European plants CO2 neutral by 2022, Kaellenius added.
German car manufacturers are taking the plunge on electric power faced with looming tougher emissions rules in the European Union from 2020, loaded with hefty financial penalties if they are breached.
"We aim to have a carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet in 20 years," said Ola Kallenius, the current head of Mercedes research, who is to succeed Dieter Zetsche as chairman of the Daimler group next week.
All Mercedes models will be electric or hybrids within two decades, a company spokesman said, but different approaches were possible.
"Our current focus is on battery-electric mobility. But there's also room and need to continue to work on other solutions, for example, the fuel cell or eFuels," Kallenius said in a statement.
"Today, no one knows for sure which drivetrain mix will best serve our customers' needs 20 years from now.
"That's why we encourage policymakers to pave the way for tech neutrality: Let's fix the target, but not the means to achieve it."
Daimler says synthetic fuels produced with renewable energy must allow hybrid cars to run without CO2 emissions, but these fuels are not yet on the market.
Daimler aims to achieve a 50 per cent share of sales for electric vehicles by 2030 and promises to make its European plants CO2 neutral by 2022, Kaellenius added.
German car manufacturers are taking the plunge on electric power faced with looming tougher emissions rules in the European Union from 2020, loaded with hefty financial penalties if they are breached.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Posts a Special Birthday Wish For Sunny Leone
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- The World’s Smallest Pixels Have a Heart Made of Gold
- Stan Lee's Ex-manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against Comic Book Co-creator
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results