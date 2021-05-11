Mercedes-Benz Previews Concept EQT Electric MPV With 7-Seater Cabin, To Launch in 2022

German automaker Mercedes-Benz teased its next-generation Citan commercial vehicle, which will be its new Concept EQ T-Class multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The electric version will be the ninth model from its EQ sub-brand. The upcoming electric MPV will be a seven-seater and based on the automaker’s upcoming Citan commercial van, which is expected to hit dealerships later this year.

According to the carmaker, the EQT Concept is expected to be launched next year and is jointly developed in partnership with French automaker Renault. Once on the road, it is set to rival the Volkswagen Caddy, Citroen Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo when UK sales get underway next year.

"We are expanding our portfolio with the T-Class. It will appeal to families and private customers who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability,” Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said. “And as the Concept EQT shows: we will also be offering a fully electric model in this segment in the future,” he added.

Standing at 4,945 millimeter in length, 1,863 millimeter in width and 1826 millimeter high, the Mercedes EQT Concept’s look is characterized by the black panel front with LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, panoramic roof and a light strip that connects the front and rear light clusters. Additionally, the MPV also gets sliding doors on both sides to allow access to the third row of seats. Due to its steep rear with an upright tailgate and window, it allows for a spacious cargo space. The boot space can be increased by folding down the seats in the third row.

The seats are white nappa leather-wrapped while plaited applications on the seat mirror are made of incorporated recycled leather. Infotainment services are handled by the automaker’s own Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) operating system that is used in the A-Class line-up and other new Mercedes-Benz models. The MBUX system can be operated via the free-standing central display with touch function, controls on the steering wheel and optionally through the voice assistant.

While the company has not revealed technical specifications beyond the MPVs physical dimensions, it is likely to get a 102 PS electric motor and a 44-45 kWh battery pack, with 265 kilometers (165 miles) on single charge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here