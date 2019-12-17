Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Mercedes-Benz Pushes Back US-Launch of EQC Electric SUV Until 2021

Called the Mercedes EQC, was launched in Europe earlier this year and generated high customer demand as per parent-firm Daimler.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mercedes-Benz Pushes Back US-Launch of EQC Electric SUV Until 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)

Mercedes-Benz has rescheduled the US launch of its first mass-market electric vehicle: an SUV known as the EQC to 2021. The SUV was introduced in Europe earlier this year, and it reportedly "generated high interest", enough so that Mercedes' parent firm Daimler made a "strategic decision to first support the growing customer demand" in Europe, according to reports. The US is the second-largest car market in the world after China, but it is only on par with, and sometimes behind, Europe when it comes to sales of all-electric vehicles.

One factor driving the availability of cleaner cars in Europe is the strict emissions regulations package put in place by the European Union (EU), which requires automakers to reduce the emissions of their new vehicle fleets by 37.5 per cent by 2030. In contrast, President Donald Trump has spent the bulk of his presidency unsuccessfully trying to roll back Obama-era emissions regulations that are similarly meant to support the adoption of cleaner cars, according to The Verge.

Price of Mercedes' EQC base model is expected to begin at $67,900, less than the $74,800 Audi E-Tron and the $84,990 Tesla's Model X.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram