Mercedes-Benz Releases New Teaser Image of All-Electric EQ C SUV
The Mercedes-Benz EQ C will be an all-electric SUV from the German luxury automaker designed to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, BMW IX3 and the upcoming Audi e-tron.
The latest teaser image shows the interior of the EQ C. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mercedes-Benz is once again teasing us with a new image of its all-electric EQ C SUV ahead of a full reveal of the first model from its new electric sub-brand that's scheduled for September 4. After an alluring shot of the rear of the vehicle earlier in the week, now we get a glimpse of what the interior is going to look like.
The EQ C will be an all-electric SUV from the German luxury automaker designed to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, BMW IX3 and the upcoming Audi e-tron. It will be unveiled in all its glory at a special event in Stockholm next week before making its public debut a few weeks later at the Paris Motor Show.
To ramp up anticipation of the full reveal, Mercedes has been releasing a number of teaser images. And this latest one of the interior of the EQ C looks a lot like the inside of the new A-Class, which certainly isn't a bad thing by any means. The new image clearly shows the new MBUX infotainment system and large screens spread out in front of the driver.
Teaser image of the rear of the EQ C. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
We already have a pretty good idea of what to expect when the EQ C finally has the wraps taken off it. As well as the recent teaser images that are likely to continue to come out until next week's full reveal, Mercedes also released its own "official spy shots" of the EQ C prototype covered in camouflage undergoing testing on the track earlier this year.
This mid-sized electric SUV will be something of an electric sister model to the current GLC, and we expect it to cost somewhere in the region of €61,000 ($71,500) when it goes on sale in the first half of next year.
For that money, buyers will be getting a luxury electric SUV with a range of 300 miles or more on a single charge, which will be capable of getting from 0 to 62mph in around five seconds, courtesy of its two electric motors delivering a total output of 402bhp.
