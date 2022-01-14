Mercedes-Benz Remains Luxury Car Segment Leader in India, Sells 11,242 Units in 2021

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India earlier reported a rise of 42.5 percent in its 2021 sales on a year-on-year basis. The company’s sales rose to 11,242 units during the period under review from 7,893 units sold in 2020.

“The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk, said in a statement.

“2022 will be another milestone year as we aim to lead the luxury EV segment by expanding our EV portfolio with the debut of the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS," he said.

In 2022, it will launch the first-ever all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS for Indian customers. According to Schwenk, after pioneering the localisation of performance vehicles in India with the AMGs, the company has decided to start the local production of the EQS.

“Over the course of the year, the company will also commence the local production of this luxury EV in India," the company said in the statement.

“As a part of its product offensive for the Indian customers in 2022, Mercedes-Benz will launch some of the most desirable and exhilarating products such as the exquisite new ‘S-Class Maybach’ and ‘EQS’ along with many other exciting offerings from the AMG portfolio."

