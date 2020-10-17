Mercedes-Benz Reports India Sale of 5,007 Units From January to September 2020

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday reported sales of 5,007 units in the period from January to September 2020.

According to the luxury automobile manufacturer, buoyed by a strong performance in September, the company's monthly sales reached pre lockdown levels for the first time, indicating a reviving customer sentiment due to the upcoming festive season.

"We are glad to witness a strong comeback in the course of the last quarter, with a significant increase from month to month within the third quarter. This performance is a result-driven by our exciting product introductions, rolling-out of attractive financial packages, combined with the gradual pick-up in business and economic activities that has positively influenced customer sentiment," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Also Watch:

"We are confident, the upcoming festive season will deliver further momentum for recovering our sales development. We remain optimistic for the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and the feedback of the customers for our products is very positive."

Besides, the luxury automobile manufacturer said that it has strengthened its online offering.

In the July-September 2020 period, Mercedes-Benz India online car booking contributed up to 20% of sales volume, underscoring the growing prominence of online sales platforms and the changing consumer preference for online shopping.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz India expects a significant part of its total sales to be completed online by 2025.