Mercedes-Benz Revamps Benchmark Cars in Ahmedabad and Integrates Mercedes-Benz Certified
The facility is an automotive luxury destination hosting 12 new cars along with 5 Pre-owned car display.
Benchmark cars in Ahmedabad. (Image: Mercedes-Benz India)
Mercedes-Benz has further strengthened its presence in Ahmedabad by inaugurating a refurbished sales facility in the heart of the city. The latest luxury car facility, Benchmark Cars, is located strategically at Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway, to cater to the patrons of the Three Pointed Star in the city and beyond. The luxurious facility was inaugurated by Mr. Michael Jopp, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India and Mr. Sanjay Thakker, Chairman, Benchmark Cars.
The facility is an automotive luxury destination hosting 12 new cars along with 5 Pre-owned car display. It also boasts of a plush customer lounge, cafe Mercedes integrated with an exclusive area for accessories and merchandise display and 9 screen video wall. The facility is built in a time span of 7 months with an investment of Rs 2 Crore. The facility is staffed with 16 professionally trained sales personnel.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Michael Jopp, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Ahmedabad remains a key market for Mercedes-Benz India, thanks to the steady growth we have witnessed in this city, with significant contributions to our overall volumes. We have been successfully expanding into new and established markets and are confident of creating new benchmarks in the industry. The customers can look forward to an aggressive year with many new product launches, strategic network expansion, innovative customer service initiatives coupled with a unique brand experience.”
Mr. Sanjay Thakker, Chairman, Benchmark Cars said, “Benchmark Cars has been associated with Mercedes-Benz for the last 09 years and we are extremely pleased to continue this strong relationship. Benchmark Cars is strategically located in Ahmedabad and is now integrated with a Mercedes-Benz Certified section which assures you to Trust the Best with many features, viz. Verified vehicle history, 5-day exchange policy, On road assistance, 139 check point evaluation, Flexible service packages, etc.”
Mercedes-Benz India has the most widespread reach in the country among luxury car brands with 93 outlets in 45 cities. The strategic network expansion drive not only enables the brand to reach out to every potential customer but also serves the existing customer base by providing them the best from the world of Mercedes-Benz.
