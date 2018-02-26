Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched in India at Rs 1.33 Crore, Is India’s First BS-VI Compliant Car

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the new range-topping sedan – the S-Class in India at a price tag of Rs 1.33 Crore for the diesel-engine powered S 350 d and Rs 1.37 Crore for the petrol-engine powered S 450 variant (all prices, ex-showroom). As per the company, the diesel model is BS-VI emission norm compliant and is India’s first car to do so. Interestingly, the BS-VI compliant engine is also capable of running with the current BS-IV fuel quality that is used in India as well.Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated, “True to its legacy, the S-Class has emulated its global success in India and has had a phenomenal run in the country. To continue and build on this success, we have introduced the new version of our flagship saloon, which reaffirms its leadership status. This time around, it is not just intelligent, but also responsible luxury. By launching the first ever ‘Made in India, for India’ BS VI car, we have set a benchmark among all car manufacturers to support the Government in mitigating the rising pollution levels in the country. The new S-Class brings together luxury, design and technology that meet the highest standards of perfection, surpassing expectations for a vehicle of this class.”The Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350 d comes with the most powerful passenger car diesel engine designed by Mercedes-Benz India. It is an in-line six-cylinder turbocharged engine which develops 286 hp – which is a higher power output than the previous model, and it also consumes six percent less fuel than before, as claimed by the company. The car also gets AdBlue injection. This is technically termed as DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) consisting of 32% urea mixed with deionized water. It is injected in SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) converter, for processing of gases and reducing harmful NOx emissions. The AdBlue tank in the new S-Class has a capacity of 25 litres. Adblue needs replacement/top-up at the periodic service intervals, or when indicated in the instrument cluster.The S 540, on the other hand, uses a V6 twin-turbocharged engine which develops 367 hp.When it comes to the exteriors, the new S-Class gets a Panoramic sliding sunroof with an obstruction sensor. The radiator trim with three twin louvres and vertical bars in high-gloss black highlight the new look and a new lower bumper with large air intakes and a sporty appeal. The multi-beam LED headlamps lends character to the front end with three striking light torches which are exclusive to the S-Class. New LED tail lights with crystal-look tail lamp make it stand apart when viewed from the rear. New 18-inch, 5-twin-spoke sporty look light-alloy wheels make their debut in the new S-Class.On the inside, it gets a new multi-function steering wheel with ergonomic touch control buttons, electrically operated roller sunblind for the rear glass and side windows and the vehicle interior can be fragranced to suit personal preference among the choice of six-fragrances. The car also comes with 64-colour ambient lighting system. There’s also a built-in smartphone integration system that allows integrating iPhones via Apple CarPlay as well as Android smartphones with Android Auto into the vehicle, and operating them by voice control. There is also a provision for wireless mobile charging in the front and rear centre armrests. The new S-Class comes with Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers, a 9-channel DSP amplifier and a total output of 590 W.In addition to this, the new S-Class also gets Radar-based driving assistance features as an optional offering. This includes active distance assist Distronic which controls the distance to vehicles in front up to a speed of 210 km/h and if necessary brakes the vehicle with up to 50 percent of the maximum braking power. There’s also active steering assist which helps the driver keep the vehicle in the centre of its lane on straight stretches of road or slight bends at speeds up to 210 km/h. There’s also active braking assist and blind spot assist that come as part of this package.