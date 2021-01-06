Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.51 Crore

As the run of the current-gen S-Class comes to an end this year, Mercedes-Benz is bidding farewell in the form of the S-Class Maestro Edition, priced at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom). The changes in the limited-run version come in the form of minor cosmetic tweaks and the addition of features as well.

For Rs 13 lakh more than the standard S-Class, the car gets a panoramic sunroof with Mercedes’ Magic Sky Control tech, which lets passengers alter the opacity of the sunroof by pressing a switch. Transparency for both the front and rear segments of the sunroof can be configured independently.

The car also gets a memory package for the front seats which can save preferences of seat position, steering and wing mirror positions. The Maestro Edition also comes with Mercedes Me Connect in addition to the usual connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, speed alerts, remote operation of the windows and sunroof, the latest version of MMC brings Alexa and Google Home integration for the S-class Maestro. Using a Google Home/Alexa Echo device or the mobile app, customers can receive real-time updates or issue commands to the car.

Another notable addition comes in the form of the navigation system that now shows parking lots around the city under the points of interest section, with additional information on covered and non-covered parking spots.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the car gets a new Anthracite Blue paint scheme, and for those who’d like something different, there’s also the option of a Diamond White exterior scheme paired with a ‘Nut brown’ interior.

Under the hood, the story remains the same with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that makes 286hp and 600Nm of torque, paired to a 9-speed automatic.