Mercedes-Benz Sales in India Dip Marginally During January-September 2018
Mercedes said its sales momentum in the first three quarters of 2018 was driven by mainstay products in the portfolio comprising the long-wheelbase E-Class, the C-Class sedan, compact cars and SUVs.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Representational image. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India Tuesday reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the January-September period compared to 11,869 units in the same period of last year. It faced significant headwinds during the period under review due to various micro-economic factors like rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, depreciation of the rupee and rising import costs, the company said in a statement. Besides, a substantially high base of last year also posed significant sales challenges in the third quarter of 2018, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
"We are satisfied with our sales performance despite experiencing the prevailing micro-economic headwinds and also a high base of 2017, which was a result of the strong built up to the GST roll-out and also the onset of an earlier festive season, posing stiff sales challenges," Michael Jopp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said.
Moving into the last quarter of 2018, the company is confident of a good festive season, he added. The automaker said its sales momentum in the first three quarters of 2018 was driven by mainstay products in the portfolio comprising the long-wheelbase E-Class, the C-Class sedan, compact cars and SUVs.
Last week, BMW India had reported 11 per cent increase in its sales for the January-September period of this year at 7,915 units. Another German carmaker, Audi is yet to come out with its sales number for the period.
