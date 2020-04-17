AUTO

1-MIN READ

Mercedes-Benz Sells 2,386 Units in First Quarter of 2020

Mercedes-Benz dealerhsip. Image for representation purpose only. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)

Mercedes-Benz dealerhsip. Image for representation purpose only. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz India)

While this reflects a decline as against the 3,885 units that it sold in the first quarter of 2019, the sales are laudable considering the current environment of the industry.

Amidst the ongoing crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz reported sales of 2,386 units in the first quarter of this year. While this reflects a decline as against the 3,885 units that it sold in the first quarter of 2019, the sales are laudable considering the current environment of the industry.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We started 2020 on a high note and our existing, as well as newly launched products, continued to draw customer traction till the time sales came to a complete stop, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.”

Schwenk added that in these difficult times, the company’s main focus is to ensure the health and safety of its employees, customers, dealers, business partners and the community around. “At Mercedes-Benz we are doing our best to support all our stakeholders through varied initiatives and measures, so that all of us can emerge stronger than ever before, especially during this period of crisis”, Schwenk informed.

