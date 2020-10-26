Mercedes-Benz Sells 550 Cars in 10 Days During Navratri, Delhi Tops List With 175 Vehicls

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today announced record customer deliveries achieved during the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Dussehra. The brand handed over 550 Mercedes-Benz cars to customers across the country during the ongoing festive period, repeating the record sales achieved during 2019 Navratri & Dussehra. Strong customer demand is witnessed across key markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat which saw a resurging customer demand, owing to the return of normalcy and stabilization of businesses and the wish to unlock their aspirations.

The record 550 customer deliveries were from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat and other Northern markets. In Delhi NCR alone, 175 new Mercedes-Benz cars were handed over to their proud owners. Mercedes-Benz earlier witnessed a sequential growth in its monthly sales in Q3 2020, amidst the current market challenges prevalent owing to the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment. We are delighted to share the unlocking of the aspirations and celebrations by our customers who drove home a Mercedes this festive season. This impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products. This trust becomes even more pronounced in the context of today’s market conditions, which faces multiple challenges.”

“We listen to our customers’ needs and they remain the centre of all our initiatives. It delights to witness our customer centric strategy bearing fruits and resulting in a positive momentum for the brand. We are confident of further driving this momentum for the rest of the festive period and the quarter. We have an exciting quarter ahead of us with new product introductions and it will remain our endeavor to keep exciting the market and continuing the recovery of sales for the rest of the year.” elaborated Mr. Schwenk