Mercedes-Benz Sells 7,893 Cars in 2020, Plans 15 New Product Launches in 2021

India’s largest luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz continued its leadership position in the Indian luxury car segment for the sixth year in a row. In an unprecedented year affected by the pandemic that witnessed unfavourable market conditions including a temporary shutdown of business, Mercedes-Benz India handed over 7893 new cars to the customers in the January-December 2020 period.

The brand made a comeback in sales after the initial set back in Q2 (563 units) and registered a growth of 40 percent in Q4 (2886 units) compared to the preceding quarter (Q3: 2058 units). The Q4 sales performance continued the sales recovery witnessed since Q3 2020, buoyed by the availability of new products, strong festive season and overall positive customer sentiment, influenced by the gradual unlocking of the markets and stabilization of businesses.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers. We are particularly satisfied with the strong Q4 performance registering a 40% growth over Q3, and continuing the sales momentum from the preceding quarters. Despite facing prolonged market headwinds, Mercedes-Benz pursued its product strategy, introduced 10 new products that received overwhelming customer response. Mercedes-Benz accomplished significant milestones in form of introducing the first-ever luxury EV in India, the EQC, and rolling out the first ‘Made in

India AMG’, GLC 43 Coupe, underlining the resilience we all displayed.”

“We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. Mercedes-Benz India cautiously optimistic and we back it up with 15 new or renewed products and innovations in doing business. 2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners.” Mr. Schwenk added.

Mercedes-Benz also unveiled it’s 2021 motto coined as ‘Reimagining Excellence’, which aims at making the brand more desirable and drawing customers even closer to the brand. Mercedes-Benz plans to accomplish this by introducing some of the most desirable products in the Indian market, creating a personalized ‘physidigital experience’ and offering a highly differentiated and improved retail experience. In addition, focusing on sustainability initiatives will be a key pillar in reimagining excellence. The essence of ‘Reimagining Excellence’ firmly underlines the Three-Pointed Star’s customer-centric strategy, focused on creating differentiated customer experiences, emphasizes on increased digitization.