Mercedes-Benz Sells 9,915 Units in First Three Quarters of 2019

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it sold 9,915 units in the first nine months of 2019. Mercedes-Benz is confident of its sales performance and firmly maintaining its lead in the luxury auto segment.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “We are glad to maintain our market leadership in the luxury car market despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds from the earlier quarters, and also having a higher base in the segment. We are equally excited to witness great consumer feedback on our products in September. On the back of a strong September performance, we have already crossed the 10,000 units mark in the first week of October, and are confident of maintaining this growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment. Of particular satisfaction has been the 160% growth in the Dream Cars segment, which once again underlines the luxury customers’ strong faith in the three-pointed star. We are hopeful and expect sales to rise slightly in the full year.”

“Our market performance in September has been backed by the introduction of innovative and customer-centric mobility solutions like Wishbox, and also by the varied support measures we have taken for our dealer partners. These strategic steps have helped us in retaining the customers’ loyalty, dealer sustainability and also in maintaining our market leadership. As a fundamentally strong brand, Mercedes-Benz continues to remain bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market” added Schwenk.

The volume drivers for Mercedes-Benz India in the January-September 2019 period remained the Long Wheelbase E-Class. The C-Class sedan and the GLC SUV also contributed to the sales volume and there was a strong demand for the GLS SUV. The Dream Cars segment, however, grew the highest by an impressive 160% and outperformed other segments in H1 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.