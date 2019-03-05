Mercedes-Benz Sets National Endurance Record, Clocks 2200km in 24 hours at BIC

Mercedes-Benz has created a national record for completing 2200 km in 24 hours at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. The record marathon 24-hour performance run was performed in association with Overdrive last year and has been officially certified by the India Book of Records. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan was used to create the record run at the BIC.Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India says, "Racing and motorsports has been in our DNA and today we yet again have reiterated the grueling endurance that our products are capable of withstanding. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a dynamic and athletic luxury sedan with a proven record for sublime performance on both the tarmac and the track. It is a matter of pride for us that the 'Made in India' new C-Class clocked 2,200 km in 24 hours, thus entering the coveted India Book of Records for the best endurance timing achieved by any production car on Buddh International Circuit. The new C-Class is the sportiest and most dynamic of all time and it perfectly underlines its positioning of 'Never Stop Improving'. It is loaded with a variety of technologies and features that enhance driving performance, and offer unmatched luxury. This record only underlines thousands of customers whose top preference remains the Mercedes-Benz C-Class."