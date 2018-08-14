Mercedes-Benz Signs MoU with Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha to Conduct an All-Women Mechatronics Course in India

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha (MKSSS) for conducting a CSR endeavour which involves the Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program. This would be Mercedes-Benz’s first-ever association with an all-women's college to commence the one-year ADAM course. The Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha in Pune was established back in 1896 by a social worker and Bharat Ratna Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve to provide education and shelter to widows and girls. The Samstha has been working on charities for the past 122 years with the objectives of upliftment, emancipation and education of women.Present during the signing of the MoU were, Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, Smita Ghaisas, President, MKSSS, and Dr. P.V.S. Shastry, Secretary of MKSSS, Pune. This will be Mercedes-Benz’s second MoU signing in Pune and seventh in the country for the popular Mechatronic program. This course is currently available in Pune, Aurangabad, Delhi, Noida and Thiruvananthapuram across public and private colleges.Santosh Iyer, Vice-President-Customer Service & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Back in 2005, Mercedes-Benz was one of the first companies to make diversity management a key part of the corporate strategy. In continuation of that strategy, we are extremely proud of our collaboration with an all-women’s college in India.Iyer further elaborated, “On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day in India, with this important initiative, we want to encourage, empower and equip aspiring women candidates to independently choose a career in the automobile industry. Initiatives like these will provide an appropriate platform to aspiring women to gear up for a bright career in the automotive industry. “Dr. P.V.S. Shastry, Secretary of MKSSS, commented, “Tie-up with an iconic brand like Mercedes-Benz is a matter of pride for us. Women students today want to explore industries which were earlier considered male dominant. Platforms like these provide an opportunity for women who are keen on making a career in this automotive industry.”The Mechatronics training school at Mercedes-Benz India was started in the year 2002 with the aim of providing trained service personnel and engineers. The ADAM course will be offered under the Mechatronics Discipline in Cummins College of Engineering for women. The company initially plans to start the course with a single batch of 20 students and the selection of candidates via an Entrance Test conducted by the college under the supervision of Mercedes-Benz. The total Investment for ADAM course across all institutions through CSR is INR 5.5 Crores including cars given to the institutes.