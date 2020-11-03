Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production of AMG in India; Rolls-Out GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has commenced the local production of the first-ever AMG vehicle in India- the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. Mercedes-Benz now locally manufactures 11 models in India and the production facility in Pune has an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually, largest for any luxury carmaker in India. The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is priced at INR 76.70 lakhs (all prices are ex-showroom, India)

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India’s largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment for the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers. We are confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand of performance motoring enthusiasts. The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market.”

The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé gets a 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine producing 390 hp (287 kW), 23 hp (17 kW) more than previous model and comes with a choice of five drive programs: "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual". The engine is mated to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission.

The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is equipped with Mercedes me connect that offers multiple convenient connect features like remote lock/unlock, car locator, speed monitor, emergency e-Call which are accessible from the customer’s smart phone/tablet. It also gets new generation telematics, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX with NTG 6.0) with Burmeister Surround Sound System, 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and AMG Performance Exhaust Selectable.

The new GLC 43 Coupé is equipped with Active braking assist, Active Bonne, Mercedes me connect with 24X7 emergency services and 7 airbags.