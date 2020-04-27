AUTO

1-MIN READ

Mercedes-Benz to Deliver Vehicles at Home, Online Sales Platform to Help Buyers Post COVID-19

Mercedes-Benz Merc From Home.

With the new initiative, Mercedes-Benz customers can now book and play their cars online and get it delivered at their door-step.

Mercedes-Benz further has developed its online sales platform and announced today a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign ‘Merc from Home’. The focus of ‘Merc from Home’ will be on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process including online payment of products and services. The online interface will be backed by backend operations that includes the preparation of cars to the documentation process. All outlets of Mercedes-Benz across India will be connected to the e-commerce portal to support the customers through their online shopping experience.

With the new initiative, Mercedes-Benz customers can now book and play their cars online and get it delivered at their door-step. One can also use the ‘Live Mercedes-Benz Consultation Studio’ set-up for personalized product demonstration and consultation. Other added benefits claimed by the company comes in the form of a one-stop solution for smart finance for booking of a Mercedes-Benz and other Value Added Services, complete 24x7 Digital experience at any place of customer’s comfort from exploring to home delivery of cars and personalized interactive solution on product information and live demonstration among others.

“With ‘Merc from Home’ we keep the emotional experience of buying a car through a high level of customized demonstrations while maintaining minimum physical interactions. With our increased efforts towards digitizing our sales and service processes and offering online platforms, we are making the concept of home delivering a Mercedes, a reality. With these initiatives we are confident that an increasing part of our sales volumes will be made online by 2025.” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

