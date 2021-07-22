Mercedes-Benz has announced to go all electric by the end of the decade, where market conditions allow. By 2022, Mercedes-Benz will have battery electric vehicles (BEV) in all segments the company serves and from 2025 onwards, Mercedes will launch only electric ready vehicle platforms. “The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade,” said Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

“This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce, I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era,” he added.

In total, investments into battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 will amount to over €40 billion. As for the AMG division, they will also go electric with a dedicated performance electric vehicle platform addressing technology and performance oriented Mercedes-AMG customers.

Mercedes-Benz also said they will need a battery capacity of more than 200 Gigawatt hours and plans to set up eight Gigafactories for producing cells, together with its partners around the world. This is in addition to the already planned network of nine plants dedicated to building battery systems.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on setting new standards in charging: “Plug & Charge” will allow customers to plug-in, charge and unplug without extra steps needed for authentication and payment processing. Plug & Charge will go live with the market launch of the EQS later this year. Mercedes me Charge is already one of the world’s largest charging networks and currently comprises more than 530,000 AC and DC charging points worldwide.

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz is working with Shell on expanding the charging network. Customers will get enhanced access to Shell’s Recharge network consisting of over 30,000 charge points by 2025 in Europe, China, and North America – including over 10,000 high-power chargers globally.

Mercedes-Benz is currently developing the Vision EQXX, an electric car with a real world range of more than 1,000 kilometres, targeting a single-digit figure for Kwh per 100 kilometres (over 6 miles per Kwh) at normal highway driving speeds.

As soon as next year, eight Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles will be produced at seven locations on three continents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here