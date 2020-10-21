Mercedes-Benz to Locally Assemble GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe, Price Expected to Reduce by Rs 20 Lakh

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is commencing the localization of a Mercedes-AMG models in India. AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s performance sub-brand having a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV Coupés, and sports car in its portfolio in India. The AMG brand has a dedicated retail presence through the AMG Performance Centres located across Indian metros.

The first Mercedes-AMG product to roll-out of the assembly line from Mercedes-Benz India will be the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. Mercedes-Benz India currently produces 10 CKD models across segments in its state-of-art production facility in Chakan, Pune. The price for the Made in India GLC 43 AMG is expected to come down by Rs 20 Lakh.

Commenting on this strategic announcement, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated, “The AMG brand over the years has become synonymous with performance motoring in India and remains highly aspirational. The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers. We want AMG to be more accessible to the potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio we offer in India. This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening our AMG ambitions in India further.”

“The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is an important model in our portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest selling AMG models in India. We are proud to introduce this dynamic SUV Coupé for our Indian customers now in its ‘made in India’ version. The addition of the stylish AMG GLC 43 Coupé will further cement our strong position in the performance SUV segment. We are confident, the launch of the locally produced AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé will drive in value and aspiration for our customers and help the dynamic SUV Coupé retain its top preference among the discerning AMG customers.” elaborated Mr. Schwenk.

Mercedes-Benz launched the AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ 4 Door Coupé and the V-Class Marco Polo and also unveiled the New Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC and the New GLA SUV at the 15th Auto Expo. The GLC Coupé was launched in March, which was also Mercedes-Benz India’s 10th CKD product in India. Mercedes-AMG also strengthened its portfolio in India with the launch of the AMG C 63 Coupe and the AMG GT R in May-2020. Mercedes-Benz strengthened its SUV portfolio with the launch of 2 news variants of the GLE, 3rd generation new GLS and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe followed by India's first luxury electric SUV - the EQC.