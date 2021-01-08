Mercedes-Benz Unveils Futuristic 56-Inch Dashboard Called MBUX Hyperscreen for EQS

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new-age dashboard, called MBUX Hyperscreen, for its electric version of the new S-Class under EQ brand. The conventional dashboard has been replaced with a mammoth 56-inch curved display touchscreen that sweeps across almost the width of the upcoming electric luxury sedan. The MBUX Hyperscreen will debut in the EQS, the electric sedan that will go into production towards the end of this year. MBUX stands for ‘Mercedes-Benz User Experience’, and was introduced in 2018.

Three screens

The Hyperscreen is the centrepiece of the automaker’s second-generation MBUX infotainment system. It isn’t one screen, but three screens — an instrument panel behind the steering, an infotainment screen, and an additional entertainment screen facing the front passenger — incorporated in the display.

AI-enabled features

Here, physical buttons have been done away with for a completely digital experience. Using artificial intelligence, the MBUX Hyperscreen will learn the functions that a particular driver favours the most — navigation, music, hands-free phone calls, etc — and keep those on display so that they are readily accessible at your fingertips. For instance, if a driver makes a call regularly at a specific time while driving, the system will suggest a call at that particular time. In case someone else is driving the car, the same suggestion won’t be made.

In other words, the screen only shows what is needed, and those functions are always available in the driver’s field of vision. A driver doesn’t have to scroll through multiple layers to access those functions. The system also uses voice commands. Thanks to ambient lighting, the Hyperscreen gives an optical illusion of floating. The Hyperscreen has all the qualities to redefine automotive dashboards in future.

The entertainment screen facing the front seat passenger has been designed in such a way that it prevents the driver from watching the passenger’s screen to avoid distraction. In the absence of a front passenger, this screen turns into an animated display of stars. Provisions have been made for AC vents at either end of the Hyperscreen.

Personal profiles

Drivers can save preferences such as seat settings, interior lighting, radio stations etc. These personal profiles can even be loaded in other Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Apart from voice recognition, the main screen will have a fingerprint sensor, and option for setting a PIN.