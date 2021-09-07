Mercedes-Benz Unveils G-Wagon Based Futuristic Electric SUV - The EQG Concept

Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the avatar of their EV G-class at the Munich Motor Show 2021, revealing their vision of the EQG concept. This is one of the most significant mechanical transformations to the iconic SUV of the company since its launch in 1979.

The go-anywhere SUV by the German automaker has undergone an electric transformation and will be available by 2025 for interested buyers. However, the concept of EQG is being described as a near-production study by the company. As a result, the Electric G-Wagon was showcased as a concept car, yet to climb the production line.

The concept EV came out of its covers with futuristic changes in its appearance, differing it from its combustion-powered predecessor. However, the changes made are subtle so as to honour the 40-year-old traditional façade of the off-roader. The exposed door handles, boxy proportions, and hinges still appear on the EV G-Wagon.

What differs is the illumination of the front grille in shades of blue, complemented by a scintillating three-spoked star that the company is identified with. The bright front is enclosed neatly with an equally shining white border. The headlights contain circular LED DRLs that go with the overall front.

The light bars also feature on the sides. The roof features a dual-illumination of white light at the front and brake light at the rear end. The wheels installed in the vehicle give the car a retro-look, making it a perfect bridge between the old models and the futuristic line-up that the company plans to roll out soon.

Attaching electricity to their Wagon, the SUV becomes a perfect off-roader. The SUV is well-honed to tackle the roughest terrains and the steepest inclines combined with the instant torque that electric motors provide. According to Autocar, although the company hasn’t revealed the details about elements under the hood, it is bound to hover around the performance given by its fossil-fueled sibling, the G63, which churns a 577bhp that pulls the beast from 0-100 Kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes had its ambitions set for the year 2039. However, to get with the pace of the world, they updated their target to 2030. The EQG concept will need an investment of roughly $40 billion for the concept to become a reality.

