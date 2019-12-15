Mercedes-Benz V-Class by DC Design Ups the Ante on Luxury

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is currently the sole player in the luxury MPV segment. The car will be joined by the Kia Carnival in the near future, but up until then Mercedes-Benz will enjoy a monopoly over the segment. Which is one of the reasons why it was among the nominations for the best luxury vehicle for the 2019 News18 Tech and Auto Awards.

The car is evidently one of the best offerings when considered among luxury cars in India. It seats six people and scores handsomely in terms of executive comfort. However, what if we tell you that DC Design just upped the ante by adding more luxury to the offering?

What you see above is, no doubt, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. While it might look like a stock car, it’s on the inside that DC Design has worked its magic. While DC Design has not revealed any details about the car, we could make out a few aspects of the changes from the teaser photo.

At the outset, DC Design has ditched the four-seat layout at the back for a two-seat one. The two seats at the back now gets extended calf support for better comfort. The roof and side panels are graced with ambient lighting and the floor gets a wooden finish. The solid blinds on the windows are aimed to get you better privacy, and while it’s not shown in the pictures above, the car is also expected to come with a mini-fridge, a set of soft cushions, foldout tables, storage spaces, vanity mirror and reading lights.

