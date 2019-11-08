Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite Variant Launched at Rs 1.10 Crores in India

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V-Class Elite, expanding the product range in the premium automobile segment offered by the company. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive would be built in Spain and sold in the domestic market, Company Managing Director and CEO, Martin Schwenk said. After unveiling the car, here, Schwenk said the luxury MPV is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom India) and would be sold along with V-Class product range V-Class Expression at Rs 68.40 lakh (ex-showroom India) and V-Class Exclusive at Rs 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). Equipped with a host of features including seats with massaging function, climate control, remote-controlled door, 15 speaker surround sound system, the car also has the agility control suspension system, he said. The V-Class Elite will be available in a six-seater longer-wheelbase variant and complaint to BSVI norms, he said.

"We are glad to continue our product offensive with the launch of yet another unique and versatile product for our discerning customers. The V-Class launched this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed much success", he said. To a query, he said the company's V-Class sold in India was in "triple digits" in the country, but declined to reveal exact figures. He said the V-Class Elite was aimed at large families, sports enthusiasts, business owners. "We are confident that V-Class Elite as one of its kind product in India will create new benchmarks for luxury travel in the country and expand the segment", he said. Mercedes-Benz India witnessed a fall of 16 per cent to 9,915 units in the January-September period, as against 11,789

units in the first nine months of 2018. The company, however, said it has already crossed 10,000 units in the first week of October and expects sales to rise slightly in the full year.

