Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 68.40 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched V-Class 'Luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle' (MPV) in India. Mercedes-Benz says that the V-Class in India will provide the standards of a passenger car with the functionality of an MPV, which can be adapted to market and customer-specific demands owing to its equipment options. The V-Class was launched in the Indian market by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India in Mumbai. The ex-showroom price of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Expression starts at Rs 68.40 lakh and the V-Class Exclusive starts at Rs 81.90 lakh (All prices ex-showroom India). The V-Class comes in both 6 and 7 seater long-wheelbase (Exclusive) and extra-long-wheelbase (Expression) variants. The long-wheelbase version measures in at 3200 mm (wheelbase) and 5140 mm (length), while the extra-long-wheelbase versions measures at 3430 mm (wheelbase) and 5370 mm (wheelbase).The Mercedes-Benz V-Class gets the 2-litre BS VI compliant diesel engine which produces 120 kW (161 bhp) of power and 380 Nm of torque and reaches 0-100 km/hr in 10.9 seconds. In terms of safety, the V-Class gets 6 airbags, Attention Assist and Active Parking Assist with 360-degree camera. The luxury MPV gets 5 colour options - Obsidian Black Metallic, Cavensite Blue Metallic, Mountain Crystal White Metallic and Brilliant Silver Metallic. The V-Class is produced at the Mercedes-Benz Vitoria plant in the Spanish Basque Country. Mercedes-Benz says that the V-Class will target the multi-purpose vehicle segment which has a potential demand in India.Speaking on his first launch in India, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "We are excited to kick-start 2019 by introducing an exciting product from our global portfolio, the V-Class. The launch of the V-Class in India firmly underscores our pioneering spirit as we introduce the 'Luxury MultiPurpose Vehicle' segment for our discerning Indian customers. The V-Class combines exemplary functionality with luxury appeal, unsurpassed comfort, efficient driving dynamics and uncompromised safety, all of which characterize a Mercedes-Benz. The versatile V-Class is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts and businesses."Martin Schwenk further added, "In 2019, Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India and this milestone will be marked with a wide range of product offensive, starting with the V-Class. The V-Class is the first-of-its-kind product in India and with its distinctive qualities, it is going to create a new benchmark for luxury travel in the country. We have some of the most awaited products planned for the Indian market in 2019 that will keep the customers and enthusiasts fascinated."