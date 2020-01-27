Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Luxury Camper to Debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury carmaker, will debut the unique V-Cass Marco Polo camper at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo next month, with the country’s first commercially produced camper. The V-Class Marco Polo will come packed with a whole host of living space concepts.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Auto Expo 2020, besides launching the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe and unveiling the A-Class Limousine and the New GLA SUV, we also will be launching something unique and never seen before in India. Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, we will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper. Nothing reflects restlessness and a spirit of adventure better than an exciting road-trip and camping. The V-Class Marco Polo embodies these very characteristics combining outdoor ruggedness with Mercedes-Benz’s world-renowned luxury and technology. The V-Class camper is surely going to create a lot of interest among our customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs.” The Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo will be launched on February 6 at Auto Expo 2020.

