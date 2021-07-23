Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Teased, to Come With 1000-km Range on Single Charge

We were given an eclipsed peek of Vision EQXX by Mercedes-Benz, the same day when Daimler presented its Strategy Update. Later, fans got disheartening news as we learned that Mercedes had no plans to sell Vision EQXX. The car turned out to be a concept being used as a “pre-development project to introduce new technologies," said Daimler CEO Olla Kaellenius.

Last year, the company made promises that EQXX will be able to travel between Beijing and Shanghai, which is about 754 miles. With this news, people speculated that the brand may debut the vehicle at an auto show. Daimler then presented its new Strategy Update recently, giving us a new teaser image of the EQXX on Twitter in the presentation’s slide show.

Instead of the EQS luxury sedan’s single convex front fascia, the EQXX’s slick black depiction reveals complementing forms and curves suggestive of the Mercedes-AMG One. Fenders swoop over the front wheels, leading to a pair of thin, slanted headlamps with six LED lighting components grouped in the shape of two upside-down Ts, making it look absolutely stunning.

An LED strip runs across the front, highlighting how the nose’s central part drops considerably beyond the vehicle’s borders. A basic, unadorned bumper seems to stretch over the idea below the LED strip. Above it, on the hood, two racy vents serve purposes we don’t know about yet. The three-pointed star on the front of the EQXX, like the AMG One, is supposed to be a sticker in the name of efficiency.

According to the wording on slide 19 displaying the technology tester, the automobile will have an “actual range of over 1,000 kilometres," or 621 miles. We’re not sure if this is a retreat from last year’s Beijing-Shanghai brag, or if Mercedes intends to under promise and overdeliver. We’re informed that the 621 miles or more would be reached “with a small car segment sized battery."

If Mercedes achieves this, it will be the undisputed leader in EV range and efficiency, at minimum in prototype form. The desired efficiency is “single-digit kWh per 100 kilometres." If we use nine kilowatt-hours as a starting point, Mercedes is aiming for a minimum of 6.9 miles per kilowatt-hour. The Lucid Air and its 113-kWh battery, which is significantly larger than a compact-car-sized EV battery, are said to get at least 4.5 miles per kWh.

