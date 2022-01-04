Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Unveiled With 1,000-Km Range on Single Charge

Mercedes-Benz has finally dropped the wraps and given us more details on the new Vision EQXX concept. The company has confirmed that a production version is also on the way. The EQXX’s impressive efficiency allows it to cover over 1,000 kilometers on a charge.

The German manufacturer isn’t disclosing the capacity of the EQXX’s battery yet, other than saying that the figure is less than 100 kilowatt-hours. There is access to a few impressive details about the pack, though. It has 50 percent less volume and is 30 percent lighter than the one in the EQS. The maximum system voltage is 900 volts. The battery and the frame that carries it weighs around 495 kilograms.

Power comes from an electric motor that makes 201 horsepower. Mercedes touts that the powertrain is so efficient that 95 percent of the energy ends up at the wheels.

The car also comes with a solar panel with 117 cells is on the roof, and the vehicle uses it to power many of the ancillary electric systems, like the blower for the HVAC system, lights, and infotainment system. The is also a separate lithium-iron-phosphate battery that stores the energy. In ideal conditions, this tech can free up to 25 kilometers of range.

Going by EV standards, the EQXX is also fairly light at 1,750 kilograms. That’s only a bit more than a 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 Sedan at (1,675 kilograms.

Mercedes-Benz incorporates lots of tech to make the sedan so slippery. For isntance, there is a combination of air curtains in the front bumper and wheel covers that eliminate aerodynamic separation along that corner.

Also present are active cooling shutters in the front grille that only open when necessary. At the back, a rear diffuser deploys at high speeds but fits seamlessly into the body when not in use.

Inside, there’s a seamless display that spans 47.5 inches (120.6 centimeters) from A-pillar to A-pillar. It has an 8k resolution and runs a navigation system with 3d graphics that can depict a city from a satellite view down to a height of 33 feet (10 meters).

The cabin also makes extensive use of sustainable materials. This includes fabric that uses Biosteel silk-like fiber, vegan leather that comes from mushrooms, animal-free leather from pulverized cactus fibers, and bamboo-based carpets.

