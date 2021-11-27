Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Teased Ahead of Reveal on January 3

Mercedes-Benz has said that the Vision EQXX concept car will make its premiere on January 3, 2022, most presumably at CES. Markus Schafer, the COO of Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars, made the announcement on LinkedIn, along with a new teaser image. He feels that advancement in electric vehicles must be “much faster,” which is why Mercedes-Benz has set a far-reaching target with the Vision EQXX.

The latest pic of the Vision EQXX Concept, which has been teased several times, is still dimly illuminated and reveals the front fascia. A LED daylight running light runs from wheel arch to wheel arch, there seem to be bulging fenders, and there is a flattened Mercedes-Benz 3 stars symbol.

The concept car has been marketed with an astonishing claim on one of the most crucial metrics in the EV business – an incredible real-world range of more than 1,000 kilometres (621.4 miles). It is excellent news for the industry (and EV aficionados), but the crucial question here is how far the tech is from production.

Mercedes-Benz says it wants to create a compact-class electric car that can go 1,000 kilometres on a single battery charge in real-world conditions.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX is on track to become the most efficient electric car ever built by the German automaker. That claim isn't just about the lofty figure; Mercedes also intends to improve the vehicle's aerodynamics. In particular, the Vision EQXX is predicted to outperform the Mercedes EQS in terms of the drag coefficient.

The Mercedes EQS boasts the lowest drag coefficient ever observed in a production car, at 0.20. Mercedes also plans to boost the Vision EQXX’s battery power density by 20% over the flagship Mercedes EV.

Schafer brags about how Mercedes established these claims for the Vision EQXX. The Mercedes R&D chief emphasised multidisciplinary collaboration between the several divisions inside the German corporation. He also referenced Mercedes AMG High-Efficiency Powertrains, the automaker's Formula One engine manufacturer.

However, other specifics, such as design and technological specs, have been kept under wraps by Mercedes-Benz, while teaser photographs hint that it will be a sedan with a low-ish profile.

