Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut

Mercedes-Maybach concept will be unveiled at the China Auto Show. (Image: Mercedes-Maybach)

Vision Mercedes-Maybach ultimate luxury concept cabin. (Image: Mercedes-Maybach)

At "Auto China 2018" in Beijing, Mercedes-Benz will present the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Luxury Concept that combines the design of an SUV with a sedan. Ahead of its debut at the China Auto Show in Beijing, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover, a first of its kind product from the German luxury car manufacturer.The exterior design of the crossover has no sharp edges and has a front end with a distinctive chrome-plated radiator grille and fine vertical bars in the style of a pinstripe suit. In combination with the low-profile front headlamps with three lamp units, large air inlets along with the horizontal air inlet with integral chrome blades and a continuous trim strip extending from the split bonnet across the roof through to the rear end, gives it a sporty character.At the rear end, the three-part lamps are reminiscent of the design of the front headlamps. Another striking feature is the modelled underride guard with diffuser look. It, too, is permeated by the Maybach pattern from the front end.The interior of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury features colors such as rose gold, crystal white and pearl grey. The luxurious crystal white cabin comes with Nappa leather and a shade of brown that features a light metallic finish on the instrument panel.The wide center console extends through to the rear and is equipped with an integral, heated tray with teapot and cups, allowing tea-drinking enjoyment while on the road. The tea service is integrated into a sculpted wooden tray made of ebony, known as "Magic Wood." At the press of a button, the handmade service of finest China tea can be electrically retracted into the console under a sliding cover finished in highgloss black.The control concept of the free-standing Widescreen Cockpit comprises three levels with rising information density: home screen, base screen and a submenu. The voice control adjusts to the user's voice and adapts new vogue words or changed use of language.The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury is conceived as an electric car. Thanks to its four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors, it offers fully variable all-wheel drive. The output from the powertrain is 750 hp (550 kW). The flat underfloor battery has a usable capacity of around 80 kWh, producing a range of over 200 miles (500 kilometers according to the NEDC). The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).