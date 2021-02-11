Mercedes-Benz With 'Just Married' No. Plate Goes Viral on Social Media, Complaint Registered in Kerala

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kerala’s Palakkad district are on a hunt to source details about a luxury car that plied on roads with ‘Just Married’ board instead of the vehicle number plate. This was brought to the MVD’s notice through an online complaint. The MVD and police department of the district have started a hunt for a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 make that used a ‘Just Married’ board instead of the mandatory traditional number plate.

A video of the vehicle was circulated widely on social media circuits. According to the complaint received, the luxury car was seen plying on roads at Yakkara region in Palakkad. The car seated the bride and the groom and even had a phone number displayed on the rear windshield. However, the authorities are yet to trace the vehicle and its owner.

According to reports, there are few such vehicles in the district and the authorities are busy trying to collect their details. Palakkad Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer P Sivakumar said that the same vehicle had come under their notice earlier for violation of the law. As a similar car was caught a few months ago for plying without paying the tax. They had caught and fined the vehicle and its owner had to shell the tax amount. Police personnel are looking into whether this is the same car.

Tampering of registration number plates is a big offence in India. As each vehicle is required to have a unique registration number plate that their local RTO. The unique number is provided so that the vehicle could be traced in case of theft or a crime. The registration number is linked to the owner name, chassis number, engine number etc., of the vehicle. No two vehicles will ever have the same registration number plate.

Keeping up with the times, the government introduced High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates. These new registration plates are tamper-proof and are equipped with a single-use bolt that cannot be taken down. They also come with a hot-stamped chromium-based hologram number, the Ashoka Chakra and letters bearing the inscription ‘India’. The registration number of plates also comes with 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) which are inscribed using a laser. The front and rear number plates get different permanent identification numbers and once fixed to the vehicle, it is electronically linked to a vehicle.