Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials

In a joint effort between companies Bosch and Daimler, German engineers have devised the world's first fully-automated driverless parking function which will safely steer cars into the most difficult of garage spaces. This, in turn, could eliminate the age-old problem of parking too close to other vehicles. According to a story published in Daily Mail, the new development could boost the number of cars being parked in a multi-story car park, thus maximising available space. Notably, according to the report, the tech is infrastructure-based, meaning all commands come from a parking garage and not vehicle or pedestrian.

Currently, the companies are carrying out trials in the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage, Stuttgart, where the service is accessed via a smartphone app. If the tests are successful, the technology can be fitted in other parking garages with the pilot expected to lead to the expansion of autonomous parking. Notably, the process relies on the interplay between garage-embedded technology supplied by Bosch and Mercedes-Benz automotive technology within the car. Turns out, Bosch sensors in the parking garage monitor the driving corridor and its surroundings and thus provide the information needed to guide the vehicle. The tech in the car covers the commands into driving manoeuvres.

In this method, the cars can even drive themselves up and down ramps to move between stories in the parking garage. If the infrastructure sensors detect an obstacle, the vehicle stops immediately. To make use of this amazing tech, a person just needs to get out of their car and send it to the parking space by tapping on a smartphone screen and later, the car returns to the drop-off point in exactly the same way, when summoned to the 'Pick-up Area.'