Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Debuts As a New Benchmark of Luxurious SUVs
The Mercedes-Maybach brand, a line of vehicles representing the best of the best of the company in terms of luxurious design, materials, and technology, gained its newest member, GLS 600.
Mercedes-Benz GLS 600. (Image source: Merdcedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, an opulent SUV with a swanky exterior and lavish interior. The Mercedes-Maybach brand, a line of vehicles representing the best of the best of the company in terms of luxurious design, materials, and technology, gained its newest member Thursday, the ritzy Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
From the first glimpse of the model, one can't help but notice the extreme opulence of the SUV thanks to the plethora of glossy chrome detailing and the extravagant two-tone paint job.
While the V8 engine -- which is paired with hybrid EQ Boost system -- is not the star component of the model, it still delivers a respectable 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. Behind the hood, however, is where the SUV earns the Mercedes-Maybach designation.
