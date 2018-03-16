English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mercedes-Maybach GLS to be Revealed in April
Although the Maybach GLS is likely to be offered initially with the Mercedes-AMG-developed M177 V-8 petrol engine, a version featuring the plug-in petrol-electric hybrid system recently unveiled in the S560e is also said to be under consideration.
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mercedes-Benz is finally about to extend its Maybach super-luxury sub-brand beyond the S-Class. And, perhaps unsurprisingly in the current market, the first Maybach that isn't a sedan looks set to be an SUV. According to media reports, this new addition to the Maybach family will be an incredibly upmarket version of the upcoming third-generation GLS, which was previously the GL.
With Land Rover continuing to set the standard in the luxury SUV market, and now Bentley making a huge impression with its Bentayga, Mercedes sees an opportunity to take advantage of the increasing demand for luxury models, especially in the SUV segment, by expanding the Maybach brand.
The German luxury manufacturer has been having significant success with its continuing expansion of its AMG performance arm, so it's hoping to achieve similar success with Maybach on a smaller, but still extremely profitable scale.
A Maybach SUV has actually been the subject of rumors since as long ago as 2016, but it's now set to make a public debut in lightly veiled concept car form at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show next month. A final production version is then expected to be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, with prices expected to be in excess of 135,000 euros ($167,000).
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
According to Britain's Autocar publication, this new addition to the Maybach family will utilize the same basic aluminum and steel body and advanced four-wheel drive system seen on less opulent, heavily specified versions of the new third-generation GLS. However, as we would expect with something carrying a Maybach badge, the interior will be significantly more luxurious and have a number of subtle design enhancements, compared to standard versions of the American-built SUV.
Autocar quotes what it describes as a 'high-level official' stating: "We have been quietly surprised by the sales success of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is proving extremely popular in many key markets. The plan now is to extend the exclusivity surrounding the Maybach name into the upper end of the SUV segment. We're confident this new model will leave little to be desired in terms of luxury."
Although the Maybach GLS is likely to be offered initially with the Mercedes-AMG-developed M177 V-8 petrol engine, a version featuring the plug-in petrol-electric hybrid system recently unveiled in the S560e is also said to be under consideration.
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
With Land Rover continuing to set the standard in the luxury SUV market, and now Bentley making a huge impression with its Bentayga, Mercedes sees an opportunity to take advantage of the increasing demand for luxury models, especially in the SUV segment, by expanding the Maybach brand.
The German luxury manufacturer has been having significant success with its continuing expansion of its AMG performance arm, so it's hoping to achieve similar success with Maybach on a smaller, but still extremely profitable scale.
A Maybach SUV has actually been the subject of rumors since as long ago as 2016, but it's now set to make a public debut in lightly veiled concept car form at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show next month. A final production version is then expected to be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, with prices expected to be in excess of 135,000 euros ($167,000).
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
According to Britain's Autocar publication, this new addition to the Maybach family will utilize the same basic aluminum and steel body and advanced four-wheel drive system seen on less opulent, heavily specified versions of the new third-generation GLS. However, as we would expect with something carrying a Maybach badge, the interior will be significantly more luxurious and have a number of subtle design enhancements, compared to standard versions of the American-built SUV.
Autocar quotes what it describes as a 'high-level official' stating: "We have been quietly surprised by the sales success of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is proving extremely popular in many key markets. The plan now is to extend the exclusivity surrounding the Maybach name into the upper end of the SUV segment. We're confident this new model will leave little to be desired in terms of luxury."
Although the Maybach GLS is likely to be offered initially with the Mercedes-AMG-developed M177 V-8 petrol engine, a version featuring the plug-in petrol-electric hybrid system recently unveiled in the S560e is also said to be under consideration.
Also Watch: Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- KKR Spinner Sunil Narine's Action Reported Ahead of IPL
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video