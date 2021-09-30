Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, GLS Edition 100 Models Unveiled to Celebrate Brand's Centenary

Mercedes Maybach has introduced two special edition cars to celebrate 100-year anniversary of its first production unit. The newly introduced GLS Edition 100 and S-Class Edition 100 models will feature a hand-painted silver and nautical blue exterior and their production will be limited to 100 units each. Both the cars will sport a series of cosmetic changes compared to the standard models and will offer premium luxury features that have been a trademark of Maybachs ever since 1921. Maybachs began production with Maybach 22/70 HP W3.

Design and Features

The GLS Edition 100 sports the design of an SUV while the S- Class Editon 100 is a sedan. Like mentioned before, both the cars will feature a dual-tone hand-painted colour scheme intended for premium offering to the customers. Based on the unique looking forged wheel, the GLS special edition features a double M Badge on the D pillar along with Editon 100 branding under it.

The S class also features the special 100-year anniversary branding on the C pillar.

On the inside, the cars come with crystal white and silver-grey pearl leather for the seats. Apart from this, heated seats with massage function, a noise insulated rear compartment and a Burmester 4D surround sound system are some of the features promised by the makers. The buyers will also get an illuminated sill plate and an assortment of Maybach Edition 100 logos.

The buyer will also get a Maybach-branded car cover, a crystal white or black leather file case, an 18-carat gold nib fountain pain and 100 diamonds and a mother-of-pearl cap. The company has partnered with Robbe & Berking to offer silver champagne flutes with special engraving.

Engine

While the company has not detailed much on the specifications of the cars but the GLS Editon 100 will be packed with a 4.0-litre V8 engine that has the ability to deliver 549 bhp of max power and 730 Nm of torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 in just 4.9 and further up to a top speed of 250km/hr.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has been equipped with a 6.0-litre V12 engine that can produce up to 621 bhp of power and 1001 Nm of peak torque. The car can do 0 to 100 in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 209 km/hr

Availability

The booking for the cars is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of this year with delivery beginning next year. The details about the price are expected to be announced at that time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram