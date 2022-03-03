Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the Maybach S-Class in India today. The new car will sit on the top rung of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration. It will come with more rear legroom, more creature comfort, and more opulence.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, 1,510mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,396mm, making it 31mm longer than the previous generation. Mercedes-Benz has paid close attention to the comfort of the driven. The buyer gets Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package which would allow the buyer to adjust the seat surface and backrest independently. The company has extended the adjustment travel of the leg rest by 50mm.

The car also comes with Burmeister high-end 4D surround sound system. Keeping the cabin quiet and composed is the Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+, which modifies the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP, the suspension, and the steering via the Dynamic Select. Also present is the Maybach driving mode, which focuses entirely on ride comfort.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine will get five display screens as part of the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This includes - a 12.8-inch OLED central display, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display, MBUX tablet for the rear seats, and an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. The upholstery is decked in exclusive Nappa leather, with high pile floor mats, and Dinamica roof liner, while the steering wheel also is draped in wood and Nappa leather.

