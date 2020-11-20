Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Unveiled, to Launch in 2021: Here is All You Need to Know

Mercedes has unveiled its all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class which will launch globally in 2021. The S-Class variant has always been equipped with the latest technology and as a result, is considered one of the best cars across the globe.

The upcoming Maybach is exactly seven inches bigger than the already available Mercedes S Class. The luxury vehicle is being designed in a way that it keeps the rear passenger’s comfort first. This, however, does not imply that the front passengers’ comfort has been overlooked.

The upcoming Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will house the brand’s second-generation MBUX system, 12.8-inch OLED infotainment screen and 3D digital gauge cluster (which shows a three-dimensional representation of other road users), among other things. In terms of design, there are open-pore, organic woodwork with pinstripes that run along with the breadth of the dashboard, rear centre console and the front seatbacks.

The vehicle also has a sophisticated safety system. This includes Merc’s patented ‘Pre-Safe Impulse’ side function. Due to this feature, the person moves away from the door in case of a collision as it lifts the car by 80mm. Along with this, the car is equipped with as many as 18 airbags.

There is also another ‘Maybach-only’ feature which includes a rear-axle steering system that turns the back wheels in the opposite direction of the front axle. This is majorly helpful in parking the car. This is perhaps one of the most interesting features of the car. One can shut the back doors of the car with a mere hand gesture. In fact, there are six other ways to close these electronically controlled doors.

Standard features like the all-wheel drive, Airmatic suspension and adaptive damping will be a part of the all new Mercedes. As far as the launch is concerned, it is expected that the Maybach S-Class will make its way to India in the second half of 2021.