Mercedes-Maybach to Reveal New Model at Beijing Motor Show
Although the company hasn't said what sort it will actually be, the smart money is on it being an all-new, bespoke SUV from the super-luxury arm of Mercedes-Benz.
Mercedes-Maybach teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
It used to be the case that major automakers only unveiled their China-only models at the Beijing Motor Show, but the Chinese market is now becoming so important that new models of all types are getting their global debuts in China's capital city. Mercedes-Maybach is the latest to confirm it has a new model to be revealed at the Beijing Motor Show later this month, and although the company hasn't said what sort it will actually be, the smart money is on it being an all-new, bespoke SUV from the super-luxury arm of Mercedes-Benz.
In a teaser video it posted on Twitter, Mercedes insists the new model will be "luxury at its finest."
Coming from what is the even-more luxurious arm of one of the world's most renowned luxury brands, that's quite a claim. Little is actually revealed about the new vehicle other than hints about how opulent the interior will be. Keen-eyed viewers will be able to make out the center console with a unique twin grab-handle design, which is something not seen in a Maybach before.
Even though the company hasn't gone as far as officially confirming a Maybach SUV was imminent, it hasn't exactly looked to squash rumors of such a vehicle that have now been doing the rounds for a number of years. In fact, at last year's Detroit Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz CEO Dr. Dieter Zetsche said to the assembled press of the rumors of a Maybach SUV: "I'd like to say you will be seeing it, but I'll leave it at that."
China is now a huge market for luxury SUVs, and it's only going to get bigger in times to come. It, therefore, makes total sense that Mercedes-Maybach would look to Beijing as the ideal location for the reveal of its first SUV.
Rather than being based on existing Mercedes models, Mercedes' chief designer Gorden Wagener has previously said that like AMG, Maybach could have its own signature models instead. And in the current market there's plenty of room for yet another new SUV, especially one as luxurious as a Maybach would inevitably be.
