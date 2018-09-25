Mercedes Plans to Debut Three New Models at the 2018 Paris Motor Show

Daimler has announced that the B-Class, GLE, and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC are all making their first public debuts at this year's Paris Motor Show. Mercedes looks set to outdo itself next week at the Paris Motor Show (October 4 - 14) when onlookers will see the world premieres of the new GLE, the B-Class, and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC.Furthermore, there will also be the first public show appearance of the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, the EQ Silver Arrow show car inspired by the 1937 W 125, and the A-Class sedan. The company is showcasing such a wide profile of cars to make a variety of statements about the present manufacturing of cars and what is to come in the near and far future.Mercedes-Benz's best-selling SUV, the GLE, continues to evolve with emerging technologies and client needs. One of the most significant innovations continuously refined in this vehicle is the driving assistance system, pointing to a trend that many brands at the show will be highlighting. Specifically, the GLE model Mercedes is presenting at the show this year will have a new user interface.The sporty B-Class to be shown in October will be "more dynamic than its predecessor and ... more agile while offering greater comfort." This model brings style, safety, and luxury, as well as a state-of-the-art multimedia and driving assistance system.As for the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC, Mercedes considers this model the "point of entry into the world of Driving Performance," meaning that it is designed for those with a passion for driving. The model is powerful, dynamic, and sporty with a focus on driving for enjoyment rather than utility.Meanwhile, the smart brand show car will be a model that nods to the brand's 20th anniversary, while the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand will bring the avant-garde single-seater Silver Arrow, sure to draw a crowd, as well as the EQC, the company's debut all-electric standard production model. The A-Class sedan, the brand's compact premium entry model will also be on show.