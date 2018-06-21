Mercedes Releases Camouflaged Images of EQ Concept

Mercedes-Benz EQC testing in Spain. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Mercedes-Benz is the latest big-name car manufacturer to take action to circumvent spy shots being leaked of its upcoming models by releasing a set of images of the EQC electric crossover prototype undergoing testing in Spain.The EQC will be the company's first standalone all-electric vehicle, but it will have some catching up to do as it will arrive on the market after rivals such as the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace and the imminent Audi E-tron. Audi has employed similar tactics to promote the E-tron, which is now seeing the EQC's progress and development being put into the public domain with striking new camouflage and the accompanying social media hashtag: 'switchtoEQ'.Mercedes says it has nearly 200 EQC prototypes that have been built during the development process. These particular images were taken during summer weather testing of the car. The area of Spain where the testing was carried out can reach more than 49 degrees centigrade during the summer, which provides the engineering team with the opportunity to test important systems such as the air conditioning, battery cooling systems and charge times. As well as Spain, Mercedes intends to test further prototypes in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Dubai, South Africa, the US and China.The vehicle itself is heavily based on the current Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The EQC is set to be the first model from the new EQ sub-brand to be offered for sale on the market, but although it's based on the GLC-Class it's expected to have its own unique front and rear styling to differentiate it from the GLC. No specs are known at the moment, but the performance and range should be in the same ballpark as the likes of the new Jaguar i-Pace and the Tesla Model X.A full reveal is due next year with the first EQCs set to arrive on the roads sometime in 2020.