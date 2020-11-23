Meru Mobility Partners With InterMiles to Provide Loyalty, Rewards Programme to Passengers

Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd. has announced a new partnership with leading loyalty & rewards programme, InterMiles. The tie-up will bring the accessibility to a host of Meru services including airport transfers, car rentals and point-to-point transfers onto the InterMiles platform.

InterMiles programme members will be able to book these services at the click of a button. The collaboration will guarantee them a safe, sanitized and hassle-free overall point-to-point travel experience. Additionally, they will be eligible to earn 10 Miles on every Rs. 100 spent on top of the base fare and a special offer of 50% off for their first ever booking.

Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, “Safe end-to-end transport solutions have assumed new importance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tie-up with InterMiles means any programme member can now book flights, hotels and surface transport all in one place and as a part of one overall trip. Further, the credibility of our two brands will inspire trust among programme members and reassure them at a stressful time for travel. Moreover, it will expand Meru’s footprint and potentially open the company up to a much wider customer base.”

Mr. Manish Dureja, MD & CEO, InterMiles said, “InterMiles, today, is a valuable new digital currency that unlocks exciting, meaningful and relevant experiences – both essential and aspirational - for our members. Our members can now earn Miles, accelerate their growth of tier status and gain from new tier benefits of the programme through their daily commute. Through our association with Meru, we reiterate our commitment towards broadening our programme partner portfolio to make our members’ experiences with us more rewarding and meaningful.”

Also Watch:

InterMiles will showcase the Meru services on the Intermiles App and Website. The cabs provided by Meru will all be thoroughly sanitized and will come with further safety guidelines issued by the company. Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. is accredited to be the only Indian cab company providing 7-tier safety measures during Covid-19 pandemic and is the first to introduce ozone treatment of its cabs.